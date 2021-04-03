Possible boost for famous Laois craft that is stitched in to the fabric of Mountmellick

A new bursary to support contemporary lacemakers that celebrates Ireland’s rich history of needlework and could help Laois practitioners of the famous Mountmellick embroidered Laois work has been launched.

The RDS Branchardière Lace Bursary 2021 is part of an innovative collaboration funded by the RDS and managed by Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI).

Valued at €8,000 in its first year to mark the DCCI’s 50th anniversary, the purpose of the award is to provide funds to support contemporary Irish lacemakers. From 2022 the bursary will be worth €2,000 annually and will be awarded via the DCCI GANS (guilds, associations, networks, societies) Network Support Scheme.

The bursary is named after Eleonore Riego de la Branchardière, whose 72 books on needlework revolutionised the world of lace and had a major influence on fashion in the Victorian era. Eleanore’s mother was Irish, her father was French and the influence of these two cultures helped her fit easily into Victorian society. She became a needlework star, and her patterns were used by Irish women to create the in-demand fashion for English ladies. Lacemaking proved a reliable source of income for many Irish families during the Great Famine and paid the cost of passage to the United States for many single women.

The organisers say the tradition of lacemaking remains very much alive throughout the country. Knitting, crochet and needlework has undergone a revival of interest since the pandemic hit. It has also inspired several craft ventures that recently received funding as part of a Sláintecare-funded collaboration between the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) and Healthy Ireland.

Mountmellick Lace or Embroidery is a unique form of Irish 'white on white' needlework using white cotton on white satin jean. The lace itself was used to decorate household items, such as dressing table mats, sachets, comb and brush bags and nightdresses.

The main exhibit in the Museum is Mountmelick Work, Irish white on white embroidery originating in the early 1800's. for those of you interested in Genealogy, the Museum has a vast database of Quaker records dating back to mid 1600's.

The RDS Branchardière Lace Bursary, Angela O'Kelly, NCAD, Head of Design for Body and Environment (Fashion, Textile Surface Design, Jewellery & Metalwork) commented.

“Even though lace dates back to the 15th century, when it was worn as a status symbol, it’s use by contemporary designers shows what a significant, enduring textile it is. Technological innovations allow the complexities of lacemaking, due to its intricate patterns, to be replicated, mimicked and expanded upon with laser-cutting and 3D printing producing designs with the negative space unique to lace.

"Traditionally Ireland has been known for producing the highest standards of lace, the RDS Branchardière Lace Bursary will aid the continuation of traditional lacemaking and enable contemporary lacemakers to experiment within their craft and develop their techniques - ensuring that Irish lacemaking practice continues.”

DCCI Chief Executive Rosemary Steen said Design & Crafts Council Ireland is delighted to collaborate with the RDS on the Branchardière Lace Bursary.

"The announcement of the bursary comes during a landmark year for the national crafts and design agency as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and will provide a vital support to some of our emerging and extremely talented lacemakers,” she said.

RDS Chief Executive Officer Geraldine Ruane said: "With such tradition, lace-making is one of the most important heritage crafts in Ireland today. For generations Ireland produced renowned lace-makers, yet today's makers are creating for a 21st century Ireland. The RDS Branchardière Lace Bursary hopes to encourage these makers in their endeavours to reshape how we use and view this medium."

For more information or to apply for the RDS Branchardière Lace Bursary, visit:

https://www.dcci.ie/craftspeople/opportunities/ branchardiere-lace-bursary- 2021-applications-open

The Branchardière Fund was set up in 1890 with a bequest from Eleonore Riego De La Branchardière. In subsequent years the fund was administered by several different organisations and financed a range of projects that helped workers in the Irish Lace industry. From 2001 to 2017 the RDS distributed the proceeds of the fund via a lace prize at its annual RDS Crafts Competition/Awards. The restructuring of the RDS Craft Awards in 2018 did not facilitate a specific award for lace, which provided the inspiration for the new RDS Branchardière Lace Bursary.