Subsidence at 'very dangerous' bridge in Mountmellick

A commitment to repair subsidence at a ‘very dangerous’ bridge in Mountmellick was given by Laois County Council recently.

Cllr Paddy Bracken tabled a motion at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting calling on the Council to address the road subsidence at Hickey’s Bridge, Mountmellick.

“It’s a very dangerous junction...we are lucky that there has been no serious accident there,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied: “The subsidence issue will be investigated and repaired in the coming weeks.”

Cllr Bracken welcomed the reply at the March meeting.