Mountmellick residents on shortcut road living a 'nightmare' with traffic

Residents living on a back road around Mountmellick are living a ‘nightmare’ caused by traffic using the narrow lane to bypass the town.

So charged Cllr Paddy Bracken at a recent meeting in County Hall.

He tabled a motion calling for road safety improvements and weight restrictions on HGVs on the Drinagh/Cloonagh Road.

He expanded on the problem which he raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“This is a very serious issue for the residents. It is a nightmare to get in and out of the road. There are serious bends and a huge amount of traffic. There is no signage to slow traffic. There is a huge amount of truck traffic every day bypassing the town.

“Several people living in that area are afraid of their lives,” he said.

Cllr Bracken said a traffic county is needed on what he said is also a very narrow road.

Cllr James Kelly backed the call saying he uses the road to get to Tullamore.

“It is a busy road and a lot use it for walking. I will not go through Mountmellick because you get held up at the junction,” he said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald also wants action on a road he uses daily.

“Some of the residents are afraid,” he said.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design, replied to Cllr Bracken on behalf of Laois County Council.

“Road Design section will contact and arrange a meeting with the elected member to identify the exact issue and prepare a proposal for the implementation of safety measure,” he said.

Cllr Bracken welcomed the commitment given a the meeting in March