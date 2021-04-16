Virtual tour of Mountmellick flood defence options goes live

A choice of three options to protect Mountmellick in Laois from a repeat of the disastrous 2017 river floods, is now on show for the public to consider.

With Covid-19 preventing a live consultation, an interactive computer model has been launched that walks and talks the viewer through the options.

Three possible schemes are being proposed, with one eventually to be picked with the public's help.

Option 1 -Defences local to Mountmellick, which includes embankments all around Manor Court housing estate (in yellow below).

•Option 2A -Embankment along the left (town) bank of the Owenass River right up to Convent Bridge.

•Option 2B –Embankment along the Derrycloney Road.

All three options suggest flood defences being built around Bay Road Business Park, around Irishtown near the river, around Healion's Field and along the back of Acragar homes up to Brock View.

Engineering experts JBA Consulting and JB Barry, explain that following six months of consideration, the choices are whether to

•Provide defences local to Mountmellick town which will neither benefit nor worsen flood risk in the upper catchment;

or

•Separate the floodplain of the Owenass and Pound with an embankment which reduces the defences needed on the Pound, butstill needs defences in Mountmellick town.

See all three below:

The consulation will run until May 3. After the public feedback is considered, a final option will be chosen, and again shown in a public consultation period.

Construction work is expected to start in mid 2023, and be finished by the end of 2025.

The flood relief works will be funded by the Office of Public Works.

View the online consultation room here