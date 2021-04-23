Mountmellick loading-bay refusing disgrace levels Laois councillor

Laois County Council’s response to a motion for them to provide a loading bay at a busy junction in Mountmellick was deemed ‘a disgrace’ by a local councillor.

Cllr Paddy Bracken tabled a motion calling on the Council to provide a loading bay at the junction at the Rosenallis Road and Macs corner in Mountmellick an area which has been ‘devastated’ over the last number of years, and is causing ‘great concern’ to the businesses there who are ‘trying to exist and provide a service’.

Replying on behalf of Laois County Council, Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design, said:

“There is no space on N80 to provide loading bay. This situation is always like this at this location. Elected member should contact the area engineer and business owner to explore options for loading bay on side roads.

Cllr Bracken said he was totally disappointed with the reply and was ‘not accepting it’.

“I’m not going away from this. I’ve seen stickier situations addressed, so I’m not accepting that answer. No way am I,” reiterated Cllr Bracken.