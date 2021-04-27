Major electricity power outage in Laois town

There is a major power outage in a Laois town this morning, Tuesday April 27.

ESB Networks have confirmed that two separate outages have resulted in the short term loss of electrical power to 650 homes in the Mountmellick area.

One area is at Acragar, affecting 637 homes. It is estimated to be restored before noon today.

The second is at The Rock, affecting 13 homes and also due to a fault on the network. This is expected to be back by 2pm today.

Another rural Laois area is also experiencing a power outage this morning. There are 14 homes without power in the Spink /Ardra area. Power should be restored by 1.30pm today says ESB Networks.