Highly dangerous railings on busy Laois town corner highlighted to Laois council

The railings at the junction of Sarsfield Street/Lord Edward Street/Connolly Street in Mountmellick are to be replaced.

Cllr Paddy Bracken said the railings at the junction near Mountmellick Pharmacy have fallen into disrepair after many years.

Cllr Bracken called on the council to repair the damaged railings at the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District Meeting.

District Engineer Mr. Edmond Kenny replied that the Council will arrange to meet the elected member at this site to inspect the damaged infrastructure.

“The railings are damaged beyond repair and they need to be replaced fully,” Cllr. Bracken told the council.

“It’s a huge area of activity, there are kids going to school past it and it's highly dangerous.

“ I look forward to meeting Mr. Kenny and getting the job done,” Cllr Bracken told the meeting.