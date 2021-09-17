WATCH: Phenomenal women marry poetry and sport in Mountmellick

The women of Mountmellick soccer are honoured to take part in Poetry Town with their specially-commissioned poem, Phenomenal Woman which highlights the importance of women’s participation in sport, and the mental health benefits that transpire as a result. All team members across the age cohorts were involved in writing this inspiring piece, and having their voices heard.
The vision of Sport Ireland is one where equal opportunities are achievable for women in sport, a place where their full potential is attainable.
