20/09/2021

Irish Water appeal to Mountmellick residents after breakdown hits supply

Irish Water in partnership with Laois County Council is appealing to the public in Mountmellick town and surrounding areas to conserve water where possible as reservoir levels are dropping following a mechanical breakdown of a pump.

The company explained the reason for the appeal in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, September 19.

"The borehole pump at Straboe well supplying Derryguile water treatment plant broke down. Irish Water crews are onsite working to replace the pump as quickly and as safely as possible. Following the successful installation of the new pump it will take a number of hours for reservoir levels to recover and for normal water supply to resume to impacted customers.

"Customers in Mountmellick town and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and water outages while the emergency works are underway. It is expected that full water supply will return to customers by 10am tomorrow morning, Monday, September 20," said the statement.

John Gavin, Irish Water commented on the emergency works: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an interruption to supply occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to replace the pump at the borehole and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible”. 

Irish Water and Laois County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.  For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

