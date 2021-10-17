Mountmellick prepares for dazzling Christmas

Mountmellick at Christmas is iconic
Christmas is a couple of months away but plans are afoot in Mountmellick to ensure the town is a dazzling spectacle again this year.
The organising committee need your help to succeed in turning their preparations for the Christmas streetlights into a reality.
Last year they cost €12,153.
The committee of Maura, Rosemary and Ena thank the community for the support for last year's fundraiser and say the electricity bill should reduce this year due to new efficient bulbs and less boxes.
But they'll need your help again for the 2021/22 Festive season and welcome whatever support you can provide.
Community Helath Workers from Laois Travellers Action Group: Kathleen McDonagh, Kathleen Nevin, Maureen McInerney, Bridget McInerney and Bridget O’Connor
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.