Mountmellick Central Hub Christmas family help appeal very busy

The organisers of the Mountmellick Central Hub Christmas Appeal are already receiving lots of appeals for help from families.

The hub has begun work preparing to help up to 1,000 families in the Laois town and surrounding areas for what will be the second year running.

They say the list to receive food hampers this Christmas is filling up with over 570 households already logged for support this year.

They say this means they still have a good number of hampers to fill and and are looking for help.

"Do you have a friend neighbour relative that need our support this year if so please private message the MCH Facebook page and nominate them to be added to our list.

"We are particularly interested in anyone who may need our help in our rural suburbs we cover up to 6 km outside Mountmellick.

"If you need our support in those areas please reach out in complete confidence we are here to help and we aim to do all in our power to support those who need us most this holiday season," they say.

The hub expects to be extremely busy over the next number of weeks.

Apart form facebook you can also call 085 2135119 or 0852093253 or email mmcentralhubservices@gmail.com