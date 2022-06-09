Search

09 Jun 2022

Flood risk to houses in Laois town causes call on county council to act

mountmellick flooding

Evacuation in Mountmellick in November 2017. Pic Kevin Byrne

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Jun 2022 8:23 PM

A fear of flooding in a Mountmellick estate has led to a call on Laois County Council to carry out work on one of the town’s rivers.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, tabled a motion at a recent meeting calling on the council to carry out maintenance works to the drain at the rear of Bayview housing estate to the River Triogue.

“That river wasn’t cleared in years. There is a danger with heavy rain of potential flooding,” he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that drainage maintenance works on this channel will be undertaken in the autumn of 2022.

Work is underway in Mountmellick to erect flood defences in the town due to the disaster that hit the town in 2017. Bayview is near one of the flood risk zones.

Bright colours but no sound in Laois council offices

Cllr Bracken welcomed the response delivered at the he Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

