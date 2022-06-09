Flood risk to houses in Laois town causes call on county council to act

Evacuation in Mountmellick in November 2017. Pic Kevin Byrne
A fear of flooding in a Mountmellick estate has led to a call on Laois County Council to carry out work on one of the town’s rivers.
Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, tabled a motion at a recent meeting calling on the council to carry out maintenance works to the drain at the rear of Bayview housing estate to the River Triogue.
“That river wasn’t cleared in years. There is a danger with heavy rain of potential flooding,” he said.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that drainage maintenance works on this channel will be undertaken in the autumn of 2022.
Work is underway in Mountmellick to erect flood defences in the town due to the disaster that hit the town in 2017. Bayview is near one of the flood risk zones.
Cllr Bracken welcomed the response delivered at the he Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
Miceál Martin had the honour of meeting a Laois Offaly based refugee who is now working for the Green Party
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.