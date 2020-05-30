WATCH Kerry Garda that Did it for Dan is back again with Uptown Funk for Livie

The Kerry-stationed garda who helped raise funds for Laois boy Dan Donoher is back on the beat.

Garda Mary Gardiner has teamed up with garda colleagues and other members of the emergency services in Tralee to help the "A Better Life for Livie" campaign with a version of Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk (Official Video) ft. Bruno Mars that Michael Jackson would be proud of.

Livie's illness requires her to undergo treatment in the USA which costs a huge amount of money.

Emergency services came together this week to raise awareness of her campaign. For more info and details on donations click here https://www.facebook.com/abetterlifeforlivie/

Garda Gardiner thanks to the Institute of Technology in Tralee and a massive thanks to our videographer Timmy Dowd.

Garda Gardiner previously went viral with her version of Is this the road to Armadillo?