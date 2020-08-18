WATCH: Offaly pub takes dig at Dublin venue's Covid-19 rulebreaking

An Offaly pub has taken a funny but stinging dig at the Dublin pub that drew nationwide criticism for not sticking to Covid-19 restrictions last weekend.

JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Banagher are known for their funny videos on social media.

However their latest offering, (watch it below) is also a satirical social commentary, as the pub along with all others in Offaly, Laois and Kildare cannot open due to current restrictions.

The start of it has been seen by most of the country by now, as always, JJ Hough's put their own brilliant spin on it.

Posted with the messages, 'Meanwhile in Offaly.....from Berlin to Banagher. While Offaly is locked down the Urban Rural divide becomes even more apparent, we are binded by governance, isolated due to ignorance..."