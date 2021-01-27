WATCH: Laois school Transition Years stay connected with 90's epic tune

Transition Year students at a Laois school made a fun video to keep them all connected and in good spirits during the latest Covid-19 lockdown this January.

The students at Mountmellick Community School have shared the video on the school's social media page, to a great response.

They were inspired by that great 90's Cork tune 'Where's me Jumper' by The Sultans of Ping. You will not fail to smile!

Watch it below.