Lovely Laois photo wins national photography prize for Laois man

A Laois man's photograph taken in Portarlington is the latest winner of an ongoing national awards run by Teagasc.

The Teagasc Forestry Development Department has announed Mr. Martin Maher as the latest first prize winner in category 1 of its ongoing forest photo competition ‘Celebrating Our Forests and Wood Use’.

Martin explains that his winning image, entitled ‘Walking into autumn’, highlights the beautiful “Corrig Wood” near Portarlington.

He describes the woodland as a fantastic place for walks at any time of the year, but especially in the autumn.

Martin’s winning image was chosen from a wide range of autumnal-themed photographs from across the country recently submitted for category 1 of the competition 'Our forests in autumn'.

As winner of category 1, Martin will receive vouchers valued at €300. Martin’s winning entry will also progress to the grand final on December 7. On that date, he will be in contention, along with the future category 2 winner, for a further €500 in vouchers as overall competition winner.

In congratulating Martin on his achievement, Teagasc Forestry Liaison Officer, Fergus Price said: “Martin’s winning image really captures the theme of this category; the avenue of freshly fallen leaves gives the viewer a sense of being the first person to look down this path since the seasons changed. The viewer’s eye is drawn along the path as far as they can see and there is a sense of expectation as to where the path leads. There is also a cathedral-like quality to the alignment of the trees surrounding the path, as if they are inviting you to walk between them. Overall, Martin’s image highlights the great amenity value of our woods that can be enjoyed all year round, particularly for their natural beauty at the change of the seasons.”

The winning photo, along with the runners up in the ‘Our Forests in Autumn’ category will shortly be available for viewing on the forestry section of the Teagasc website at www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos21

Two selected runners up in category 1 also submitted excellent images to the competition and will each receive vouchers valued €100. Miriam Kelly, from Co Kildare, captured a beautiful image called “Autumn Palette” on an autumn evening forest walk in a local forest. Sharon Lynch from County Donegal captured another high quality image called “Autumn Walks” on a Sunday stroll near Donegal Town, which features the rustic colours of autumn.

Entries are invited for category 2 of the Teagasc forest photo competition – 'The many uses of wood'- up to 5 PM on November 18, 2021. This ongoing competition is open to non-professional photographers and a maximum of one photo per participant is allowed for each category.

Please also consult www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos21 for full details as well as terms and conditions.

This competition is coordinated by Teagasc with support from the Forestry Division of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).