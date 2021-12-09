'Excitement' at Google to share expertise to Laois

Web giant Google is sending a team to Laois in early 2022 and there's excitement at Bloom HQ in Mountrath which his hosting their visit to Laois.
"We're super excited here at BloomHQ as we have confirmed that Google will be here," say the Bloom HQ team.
Google experts are set to deliver a free workshop in 'How to set up your Online shop" & 'Social Media Strategy".
Bloom HQ say this workshop is ideal for any business, club, social media moderator, or someone looking to set up an eCommerce business.
To register your interest, you can email info@bloomhq.ie, text or Whatsapp to 0894135817.
For now, save Friday, January 23 in your diary.
"We look forward to seeing you there," say Bloom HQ.
