IN PICTURES: Lavish Laois looks at debs in Portlaoise

There was lots of sparkle in the sunshine when the Leaving Cert class of St Mary's CBS gathered with their partners on Market Square Portlaoise before the final year students of the Laois school headed off to the 2009 Debs Ball.
Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express. To see more pictures from the night tap next or the arrow.
