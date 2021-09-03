PROPERTY WATCH: Back to the books at charming converted schoolhouse

The Old Schoolhouse in Kilkea village, Co Kildare has been put on the market for €375,000.

The five-bedroom property is a quaint residence dating back to 1863. The school was originally founded by the Duke of Leinster, and the building is adjacent to the front gates of Kilkea Castle, which is now a hotel, golf course and leisure centre on 180 acres of mature parkland.

Kilkea Castle was the seat of the Fitzgerald family for over 700 years, and the locality was also the birthplace of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton.

Steeped in history, the property was the national school for the surrounding area from 1863 to 1950, after which the pupils moved to an adjoining new school and the building became a residence and shop until the mid 1990s.

Oozing charm and character, the Old Schoolhouse is finished in a limestone exterior with granite quoins on corners.

Set amid a one-third acre site, it is enclosed by a stone wall, approached via two gravel driveways with gardens in lawn, hedges, trees and shrubs.

To the rear of the house is a stone building with exposed stone walls internally dating back to 1865, which would be ideal for conversion to mews, home office or gamesroom (subject to the usual planning permission).

Kilkea is a quiet country village, five miles from Athy and 3.5 miles from Castledermot, with nearby motorway access.

Inside, the house contains c 130 sq m (c 1,400 sq ft) of accommodation with sittingroom, diningroom, kitchen, five bedrooms and bathroom. The property has the benefit of oil fired central heating (the boiler was replaced four years ago) and PVC double glazed windows.

The property was reinsulated and rewired 10 years ago, with 370 sq ft of attic space with church style arched rafters and windows (which again could be converted, subject to planning permission).

The Old Schoolhouse is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 who is guiding €375,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.

