RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live returns to screens for new season with studio audience

Claire Byrne Live returns for its seventh series on RTÉ One tomorrow night and after 18 months, Claire will welcome back a studio audience.

The Laois host of the show from Mountrath is looking forward to welcoming members of the public back into Studio 5 in Donnybrook.

"We've really missed having the audience in studio over the last year and a half. We were able to keep the public involved in our big discussions during the pandemic via Zoom and Skype, but nothing beats having people in studio," said Claire.

The new season return with a small audience on Monday nights. The station says a detailed risk assessment of the work environment was carried out so that it was in compliance with RTÉ’s COVID-19 Protocols and Guidelines.

It adds that the assessment took a cautious approach and follows current Government advice and guidelines regarding COVID-19 in the workplace.

To be a part of the live studio audience for this season, viewers can register their interest by emailing cblive@rte.ie and putting Audience Tickets in the subject line.

RTÉ says it’ll be a busy studio as always on Claire Byrne Live this season. Claire will host a mix of interviews and topical discussions, with the public getting their say on the issues that matter most. The national broadcaster says you can expect the unexpected when Claire Byrne Live returns on Monday, September 6th at 10:35pm.