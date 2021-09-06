Search

06/09/2021

Get the BBQ out - we are in for some hot weather this week!

Get the BBQ out - we are in for some hot weather

Reporter:

David Power

If you have packed away your outdoor furniture and BBQ, then it might be worthwhile getting them back out again as Ireland is set to enjoy some high temperatures over the next few days. 

Temperatures are predicted to hit 25c in the midlands on Monday and will be in the 20s right across the country. 

According to Met Eireann, it is set to be warm with top temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, warmest in the south midlands, in a light southerly or variable breeze.

And there is good news for tomorrow also. According to Met Eireann, Tuesday morning will begin misty or foggy, but it will burn off quickly with very warm and sunny conditions following. However, fog will linger along some coasts through the day.

Top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees Celsius, warmest in the midlands, in a light east to southeast breeze.

Some scattered showers are promised later in the week. 

However, it is expected to remain humid with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers later in the week. 

