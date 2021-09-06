Events industry calls for full capacity as Tánaiste pictured at UK festival

The Event Industry Alliance (EIA) has released a statement calling for the events industry to open at 100% capacity, following a photo of Leo Varadkar attending the Mighty Hoopla festival in the UK emerged on the same weekend Electric Picnic was due to take place.

"We are glad to see An Tánaiste recognises and trusts the safety measures put in place by our UK colleagues," said the EIA.

The alliance is calling on the government to re-open the events industry at full capacity without further delay adding that no explanation or supporting data has been given to the industry for continuing to keep it closed or at a reduced capacity until October 22nd, at which time it will have been closed for 19 months.

On the weekend that Electric Picnic was meant to be on, here is @LeoVaradkar at the unsegregated full-on full capacity Might Hoopla Festival London. Entry with Covid passport or PCR test.



Angry? Please let him & his colleagues who have crippled our entertainment industry know pic.twitter.com/ioz3iCnZGM September 4, 2021

An Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have repeatedly stated and acknowledged that the commercial event sector requires 100% capacity to be financially viable and that it must be noted that the sector does not receive any public funding, unlike the arts/non commercial events sector, which receive €130m annually.

"We also remain extremely focused on the continuation of both business and employee/personal supports into July 2022, for which we have yet to receive full details, along with the upcoming budget. We wish all those who do get to go back to work today well," said a spokesperson for the EIA.