07/09/2021

Education Minister tells students to 'breathe' as CAO offers go live

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris TD, has today advised students to "take a minute, breathe and look around" as the first round of CAO offers go live. 

Minister Harris, who said the year had been "incredibly challenging", offered his congratulations to students who have received good news. 

Speaking about the inevitable disappointments that will come today, he said, “I want to take this opportunity to remind students that there are so many different pathways available as you prepare to take the next steps in your life. Education is a lifelong journey and there is a huge range of options for you to develop knowledge and skills, and achieve your full potential. 

According to the minister, almost 100,000 offers have been extended through the CAO process compared to last year: 

“PLC courses and apprenticeships are just some of the options available, and I really want to encourage students to take some time to consider the pathway that suits you. We have something for everyone." 

Round One offers went live at 2pm today and the deadline to accept is September 13th at 3pm.

 

