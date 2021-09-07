Search

07/09/2021

Electric Picnic organisers announce plans return of its the sister Kaleidoscope festival

electric picnic

Kaleidoscope is a family focused event

Reporter:

Hannah Cahill

Email:

hannah.cahill@iconicnews.ie

The organisers of the Electric Picnic have announced that its sister music festival will go ahead as planned next summer.

The festival will return to Russborough House in Co. Wicklow, where acts such as Tom Odell, Lyra, Lea Heart and JC Stewart have performed in the festival's past.

Ahead of Kaleidoscope 2022, organisers have put together a taster and reminder to share with all Kaleidoscope fans. 

Kaleidoscope Festival 2019.

Recorded at ’We are Family’ last month at Russborough House, organisers are proud to present ‘We Are Family Virtual’, a virtual event, with Main Stage room, Dance Floor room with DJ Will Softly, or you can try out the interactive photobooth, take and post pictures and chat with other Kaleidoscope fans in the comments section.

Watch all the best bits from We Are Family all from the comfort of your own home at 10am on Saturday  11th September by registering on www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie. And if you can’t make it don’t worry the stream will be available until midnight 19th September.

The festival will take place next year 24th - 26th June with tickets on sale now. Tickets for Kaleidoscope 2022 are available now via ticketmaster.ie. Weekend Camping tickets are priced from €226 plus service charge for a family of four.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media