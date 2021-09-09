Search

09/09/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV this weekend

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM

TENNIS
US OPEN
AMAZON PRIME, 5PM

DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS ARENA, 6PM

CYCLING
TOUR OF BRITAIN, STAGE 5
ITV4, 11.15AM

ATHLETICS
WELTKLASSE ZURICH
BBC2, 6PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

NFL
COWBOYS @ BUCCANEERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM

CYCLING
TOUR OF BRITAIN, STAGE 6
ITV4, 10.30AM

TENNIS
US OPEN
AMAZON PRIME, 5PM

DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 9AM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V NEWCASTLE
PREMIER SPORTS, 2.30PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
MAYO V TYRONE
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

TENNIS
US OPEN WOMEN'S FINAL
AMAZON PRIME, 9PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V ARGENTINA
SKY SPORTS, 7.55AM

HURLING
AHANE V PATRICKSWELL
TG4, 4.45PM

RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V AUSTRALIA
SKY SPORTS, 10.55AM

CAMOGIE
CORK V GALWAY
RTE2, 4.15PM

SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

