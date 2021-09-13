Search

13/09/2021

Miriam O'Callaghan welcomes first grandchild

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Irish broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan has welcomed her first grandchild. 

Addressing the news on her personal Instagram page, she posted a picture of her mother holding the little girl with a caption that reads, "My wonderful Mum Miriam and her great grand-daughter, the beautiful healthy Éabha Anne - so thoughtfully named by Alannah & Fiachra after my much missed sister Anne who died aged 33." 

She also paid homage to her daughter on the day of the child's christening and said, "So my little girl Alannah just had a little girl - and we had the best day christening her yesterday." 

Ms O'Callaghan stated she is "over the moon" and that she's "eternally grateful for life's kindnesses and good fortune". 

Hundreds of fans wished her well on her new role as grandmother. 

