Search

16/09/2021

Coffee consumption jumps during lockdown as Irish tastes change

Coffee consumption jumps during lockdown as Irish tastes change

Reporter:

David Power

Our lockdown habits have seen coffee consumption increase across the country, according to a recent survey. 

The survey, carried out by Currys recently, has shown that 84% of people are drinking more coffee since lockdown began, with 77% saying they have cut back on take-away coffee, and are now making theirs at home.

According to the survey, our tastes have become more adventurous with 37% of people having experimented with latté art at home and 36% trying different flavours or syrups.

Cappuccino came out on top (29%) as the favourite coffee to be made at home, followed by black coffee/Americano (28%), latté (17%), White Coffee (12%), flat white (6%), mocha (4%) and espresso (4%). 

And people still require their caffeine hit early with 57% of people having their coffee first thing in the morning to wake themselves up, with less than 1% drinking coffee at dinner time. 81% of people will drink their coffee all before 11am in the morning.

People have treated themselves to a coffee machine during the pandemic, with 60% of people buying or upgrading their coffee machine since lockdown.

The majority of people still prefer a brew at home - 74% of people drink their coffee at home in a regular mug, 22% drink from a KeepCup or similar, and 4% chose “other”.

The majority of people - 76% - still have a preferred coffee brand.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media