27/09/2021

Ireland has "absolutely no time" for Covid misinformation, says Donnelly

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Health has said that the people of Ireland have "absolutely no time" for misinformation about Covid-19. 

Minister Stephen Donnelly made the comments in the wake of a recent incident at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a man was allegedly convinced by Covid-sceptic protesters to leave against medical advice. The elderly man has reportedly since died. 

The minister was interviewed about the incident today but said he would not comment on an individual case. 

When asked whether the Department of Heath was tackling the promotion of misinformation he said, "We do unfortunately have some people who are peddling very dangerous misinformation. There is no place for that in our society. What I'd say to anybody is [to] go to the official sources." 

Minister Donnelly praised the public for Ireland's high uptake of the vaccine which he said is "the highest anywhere in Europe". 

According to An Garda Síochána, an investigation into a number of recent incidents which occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital is ongoing. 

It's been confirmed that a senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation, however no further information is available at this time. 

