Woman pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in murder trial at the Central Criminal Court

A Kenyan woman has pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity at the Central Criminal Court.

Grace Miano (53) is charged with the murder of Malawian man Limbani 'Robert' Mzoma (27) at Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Co Dublin, on November 1, 2018.

On Monday at the court, Ms Miano, who is also known as 'Margaret Sloane', spoke only to confirm her identity and answer the registrar when the sole charge of murder was read out to her.

"Not guilty by reason of insanity," Ms Miano replied.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury of five women and seven men that the trial is expected to last for two-to-three days and that it will begin tomorrow, Tuesday.

Mr Justice McDermott told the jury panel that the case was one of murder and that Ms Miano had first come to Ireland in 1989 and had stayed in hostels around Finglas and Harcourt Street in Dublin.