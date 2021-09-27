Gardaí launch probe after man's body found in Grand Canal
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a body of a man in the Grand Canal in Dublin.
The discovery was made at Dolphins Barn on Sunday afternoon, September 26.
The body of the man, aged in his 20s, was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post mortem has taken place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Dolphins Barn area particularly along the Grand Canal between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling at the time with camera footage are asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
