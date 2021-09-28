'Queen of the Universe' Graham Norton to host new show
Graham Norton is set to host a new show by the producers of the hugely popular RuPaul's Drag Race, World of Wonder.
Queen of the Universe, a Eurovision-style series that will see drag queens from all over the world compete head-to-head in a singing contest (no lip-syncing) with producers promising "High heels, high octaves, high competition,".
Dublin-born Norton is no stranger to the this world, having already judged the BBC's enormously successful "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." and has also been hosting the U.K. edition of the Eurovision Song Contest since 2009.
This will be one of Norton's most high-profile international hosting gigs to date while still hosting the beloved star-studded talk show "The Graham Norton Show".
Queen of the Universe was unveiled last February during ViacomCBS’s investor day presentation, and will premiere on the company’s streaming service Paramount Plus on December 2.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.