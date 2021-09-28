Medical cannabis plan to be discussed at Leinster House tomorrow
Updates on Ireland's Medical Cannabis Access Programme (MCAP) will be discussed with the Joint Committee on Health at Leinster House tomorrow.
HSE representatives, officials from the Department of Health and the Health Products Regulatory Authority will appear before the committee to discuss details of the plan.
Information on MCAP's structure and roll-out is expected to be revealed, as well as the licensing system and patient access challenges.
MCAP is designed for patients who suffer from three specific medical indications including spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis, intractable nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, as well as severe treatment-resistant epilepsy.
The meeting will take place tomorrow September 29th at 9.30am.
Pictured is Chadwicks ambassador and star of RTE’s Home Rescue Peter Finn aka Pete The Builder and his team launching Chadwicks Group’s National Tradesperson Check (NTC).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.