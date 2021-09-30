Search

30/09/2021

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told he's "mansplaining" by Sinn Féin leader

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told he's "mansplaining" by Sinn Féin leader

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told he's "mansplaining" by Sinn Féin leader

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been told he's "mansplaining" by the Sinn Féin leader during a Dáil session on promised legislation. 

The term, which has come into use in recent years, reportedly means 'the explanation of something by a man, typically to a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing'. 

Mary Lou McDonald TD made the comments after a response from the Taosieach on her question about data centres. 

According to Taoiseach Martin, the issue had already been made by another deputy and he said, "You didn't think it was that serious to raise during Leaders' Questions." 

Deputy McDonald replied to say, "Can I thank the Taoiseach for mansplaining the importance of a public policy issue to a mere woman like myself, you're very good." 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media