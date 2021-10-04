Search

04/10/2021

REVEALED: All private rentals in six counties fail to meet standards

REVEALED: All private rentals in six counties fail to meet standards

REVEALED: All private rentals in six counties fail to meet standards

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

All private rental dwellings in six counties inspected by an oversight group failed to meet standards. 

According to a report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), 100% of the rentals dwellings inspected in Waterford, Carlow, Laois, Kilkenny, Galway City and Cavan in 2020 were non-compliant with Standards Regulations. 

The best compliance by far was reported in Monaghan, despite 55% of rental properties breaching regulations. 

The Housing (Standards for Rented Houses) Regulations demands landlords meet specific standards, including providing a structurally sound property free from damp, as well as safe electricity and gas supplies and ventilated rooms, among other stipulations.  

The largest number of dwellings inspected was in South Dublin County with 2,987 while Carlow inspected the least number with just 113, followed closely by Cavan with 119. 

The report notes the number of non-compliant dwellings then marked compliant after an inspection was 7400, a decrease from 9,326 in 2019. 

Just 6.73% (or 22,517 properties) were inspected out of a total 334,588 registered tenancies in the Local Authority areas. This marks a decrease of 9.93% from 2019.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media