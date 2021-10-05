Irish charity urges people bereaved by suicide to take part in survey

An Irish bereavement charity is urging people affected by suicide to take part in a survey.

It's hoped responses to the survey - spearheaded by the Healing Untold Grief Groups (HUGG) charity along with the National Suicide Research Foundation - will improve supports for the 60,000 people a year impacted by suicide.

The initiative was discussed this morning on Ireland AM, where family psychotherapist Samantha McGarry said, "For people left behind the worst imaginable thing has happened, your loved one has died, and has died by suicide. There are so many layers of meaning that someone who's left behind has to work through [and] knowing friends and family are there for you is so important."

Thank you to @IrelandAMVMTV for helping us launch the new Irish Bereavement Support survey. The link is https://t.co/UmPXUZZN1o #SuicideAfterWords #SuicidePrevention October 5, 2021

According to Ms McGarry, someone saying they're suicidal "isn't just a dramatic statement" and must be taken seriously.

She said, "Many young people are willing to tell us straight that they're finding life really difficult at the moment, and some people are finding it difficult to talk. Sometimes it's about being with people when they're in distress."

Ms McGarry went on to say that mental health services should be prioritised in the upcoming budget.

The survey can be taken by visiting the Hugg.ie website.