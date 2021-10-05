Post offices provide banking services for Bank of Ireland customers hit by branch closures

Customers of Bank of Ireland whose branch is closing can now do their financial transactions in their local post office.

The bank and An Post said that a range of local banking services are now live at 923 post office locations around Ireland.

A total of 88 Bank of Ireland branches in the Republic are due to close this week.

Bank of Ireland personal and SME customers can now make cash lodgements and withdrawals, and cheque lodgements at An Post offices.

The extra services offered at post offices is seen as a potential boost to the network of post offices which had been under pressure to remain viable.

A statement from Bank of Ireland said: "Our arrangement with An Post enables our personal and business current account and demand deposit account customers to carry out their everyday banking at over 900 local post offices across Ireland as well as at Bank of Ireland branches. Combined, that means Bank of Ireland customers have more than 1,000 places to bank".

It was also noted that many post offices open for longer hours than branches – from 9.00am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays from 9.00am to 1.00pm.

An Post has a similar long-standing deal with AIB and also provides branch-type services in its post offices for Ulster Bank customers.