Over 50% of Irish people want to keep low corporation tax, poll finds

Over half of Irish people want to maintain the country's corporation tax of 12.5%.

That's according to a recent poll by Ipsos/MRBI, which found that an average of 58% of people stated that Ireland should maintain the tax rate despite other countries wanting to harmonise the rate at 15%.

Twenty eight percent of people thought the government should join international efforts even though it may lead to a drop in corporation tax revenues.

An average of 14% stated they didn't know or had no opinion.

The 35-64 age group were the biggest proponents of keeping the tax rate as is, with over 65s the lowest proponents.

Twenty seven percent of 18-24 year olds stated they either didn't have an opinion or they didn't know if the rate should be kept.

It's expected that a revised draft of the proposals to change the tax rate will take place today.



