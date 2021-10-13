Two people arrested after missing child found safe in Dublin

Gardaí have said the two year old was found safe and well
Gardaí stood down a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert yesterday after a two year old girl was found safe and well.
The girl was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co Mayo, at 10.10am on Tuesday morning in contravention of a court order.
It was understood that the child was travelling with her parents at the time and was believed to be located within the Dublin City Centre area.
In an update Tuesday evening, Gardaí said they had located the child and she was safe and well.
A man and a woman aged in their 30s have been arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, Gardaí said.
