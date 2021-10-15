Search

15/10/2021

Sinn Féin TD angered by intimidating graffiti attack on her office 

Longford / Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke (inset) and her Mullingar constituency office that was destroyed by graffiti

Longford / Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke has vented her anger after discovering her Mullingar constituency office was completely destroyed by a vulgar and intimidating graffiti attack. 

CCTV footage is being reviewed by gardaí in an effort to find the culprits and Deputy Clarke praised investigating gardaí for their assistance. 

In a post on social media, Sinn Féin's Spokesperson on Defence posed the question, 'And they wonder why there are not more women in politics???' And she answered, "Spray painted penises are not going to help!!!"

Deputy Clarke wrote: "To some, this may just be spray paint on a wall, but when my constituency service is run primarily by women, there is another aspect to this - the intimidation factor that comes with this.

"I had to ring the women who work in my Longford and Athlone offices this morning to tell them to be more conscious of their surroundings and their safety for the coming days. That is totally unacceptable. Nobody should have to walk into a workplace with these vulgar images spray-painted on the building.

"Time that should have been spent this morning providing help and support to our constituents, was instead spent trying to sort out this needless act."

