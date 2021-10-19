Search

19/10/2021

NPHET delivers its verdict to Government on nightlife restrictions

Nightclubs, pubs, restaurants etc could all be impacted

NPHET has advised Government that existing restrictions in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs hospitality should stay in place for several months but with some changes which could see nightclubs opening.

This would mean basic measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and Covid-19 certificates remain in place until around Spring 2022.

It is reported that NPHET urged the Government to pause the original plan that was aiming to end almost all Covid-19 restrictions this Friday, October 23.

A decision is said to be made today on any proposed alterations.

However, it is understood that the NPHET advice does provide for ways to be found to allow other venues such as nightclubs open safely, including through the use of the Covid-19 certificate.

It is also understood that Government has identified antigen testing as playing a central role in this reopening phase.

Speaking as he arrived for the meeting where decisions will be made, Taoiseach Micheál Martin winter will be challenging.

"We will have a challenging winter, primarily because of the transmissibility of the Delta variant, but what we do know is that vaccines do work in preventing hospitalisation, ICU, and particularly severe illness," he said.

