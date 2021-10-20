Search

20/10/2021

New online platform launched for students to report sexual assault

New online platform launched for students to report sexual assault

students will now be able to anonymously report an experience of sexual assault, rape and harassment, discrimination and bullying.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

College students will now be able to anonymously report an experience of sexual assault, rape and harassment, discrimination and bullying following the launch of a new online platform.

Speak Out, the new project that's led by the organisation Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland (PCHEI), will see 18 colleges and universities in Ireland taking part.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris described it as an "incredibly important initiative" and one that would help create a "zero-tolerance culture".

“The creation of this innovative and supportive online platform will provide a safe and anonymous medium for students and staff to report incidents of bullying, assault or sexual violence in a trauma-informed environment", he added.

Gertie Raftery, chairman of PCHEI, said the project gave a “voice for students and staff in higher education to speak out about their experiences of sexual harassment, violence or intimidation of any kind”.

It is hoped the initiative will provide officials with data and fresh insight that will be used to inform new policies to support students.

The project has also received the backing of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI).

The union’s welfare officer Somhairle Brennan said:

“We know from previous research, and what we regularly hear from students and student representatives, that further action is needed to continue to support students who experience sexual violence or harassment or other forms of aggression or bullying.

“The launch of the Speak Out tool is a welcome step forward in continuing to destigmatise conversations about consent.

“It will hopefully empower students who have had a non-consensual sexual experience to have their voice heard in a way that feels safe for them.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media