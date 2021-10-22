Over 400 drivers caught speeding on national 'Go Slow Day'

A total of 419 drivers were caught speeding as part of that national 'Slow Down Day' yesterday.

During the 24 hours of the event, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 192,333 vehicles and detected 419 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of motorists detected putting themselves and others at risk include:

• 140km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M4 Towlaght, Clonard, Meath

• 135km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn, Dublin, 22 Dublin

• 116km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big, Dublin17, Dublin

• 114km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower, Thurles, Tipperary

• 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Coolock Lane, Dublin 17

• 72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Brideswell, Athlone, Westmeath

• 112km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R738 Growtown Upper, Barntown, Wexford

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road, Dublin 3

• 81km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting, Rathnew, Wicklow

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Amiens Street, Dublin 1

• 134km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Ballinacurra (Weston), Limerick

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road, Limerick

• 79km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Callan Road, Kilkenny

• 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Castlewarden, South Kill, Kildare

• 103km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R162 Spiddal, Nobber, Meath

• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Creggane, Charleville, Limerick

• 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R772 Ballinameesda Upper, Wicklow

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N20 Ballyfookeen Bruree Limerick

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R238 Tullyarvan, Buncrana, Donegal

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Ballyvareen, Kildimo, Limerick

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally, Laois

• 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Rineroe, Adare, Limerick

• 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R712 Clifden Or, Rathgarvan, Clifden, Kilkenny

• 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Timmore, Newcastle, Wicklow

• 124km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Meanus, Castleisland, Kerry

• 98km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Palmerston Upper, Dublin 22

• 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Pembroke Rd, Dublin 4

• 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R147 Dowdstown, Navan, Meath

• 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N51 Blackcastle Demesne, Navan, Meath

• 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R510 Dock Road, Limerick

• 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Kilmona, Grenagh, Cork

• 95km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N70 Ballymacandy, Milltown, Kerry

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas, Dublin 11

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the L30473 Twentyacres, Murrintown, Wexford

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Wexford Road, Arklow, Wicklow

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R689 Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 Navan Road, Dublin 15

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Garrycleary, Crossabeg, Wexford

• 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R634 Ballyvergan East, Youghal, Cork

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork

• 135km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M2 Raystown, Ashbourne, Meath

• 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 Straheglin, Belturbet, Cavan

• 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N22 Farran, Ovens, Cork

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R729 Ballintober, New Ross, Wexford

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R515 Ardmore, Charleville, Cork

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R280 Bellanaboy, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N77 Granafallow, Abbeyleix, Laois

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N5 Ballymacrah, Castlebar, Mayo

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Details were recently announced of a new national road safety enforcement operation that will target driver behaviour for the remainder of 2021.

Operation ‘Teorainn’ will be mounted nationwide and focus on the four Lifesaver Offences (speeding, driving whilst intoxicated, non-seatbelt wearing and mobile phones), as well as unaccompanied driving by learner drivers, plus road transport offences.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) will support Operation ‘Teorainn’ with a programme of road safety awareness campaigns.