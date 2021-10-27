Search

27/10/2021

Student Unions in Ireland issue stark warning amid growing issues of 'spiking'

27/10/2021

The HSE has said it is “keeping a close eye” on the reopened night-time economy here on the back of those reports.

Student Unions in Ireland have warned students to be vigilant following rising reports of drink spiking and spiking via injection in bars and nightclubs across Ireland.

It comes following numerous reports of drink spiking or of injection spiking across Britain over the past two months and unions have said they have heard reports from students about potential instances of spiking during the first semester.

A number of police forces in Britain say they are conducting investigations into a multitude of ‘injection spiking’ reports and at least three young men have been arrested so far.

Victims of ‘spiking’ in Ireland have been advised to come forward and report all incidents to local Gardaí.

Gardaí said advice on drink spiking and related public health issues are a matter for the HSE and advice can be found on hse.ie.

Unions across Ireland have shared warnings on their social media pages to highlight the growing problem.

“It’s incredibly disheartening to see the rise in reported cases of spiking across Ireland and the UK," UCDSU Welfare Officer Molly Greenough said.

"It is vital to emphasise that the onus never lies on the victim to not be spiked, but rather on the perpetrator to not commit such a heinous crime."

She added: "Still, it’s important that students are equipped with the knowledge to better help them protect themselves and look out for their friends."

The PSNI are looking into several reports of spiking across the north as well, with two allegations of drink-spiking happening in Derry last week.

