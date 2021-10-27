Search

27/10/2021

'Teething problems' expected as ticketing system for nightclubs come into effect tomorrow

The new ticketing system for nightclubs will be signed into law tonight and come into effect tomorrow.

Representatives of the pubs and live events sector were told this afternoon by government officials that the tickets must be in place for nightclubs and live events which are to take place tomorrow night.

The sectors had requested a two week week grace period to allow owners to put in place systems so that digital tickets could be sold. However, officials said today that there will be no delay and that the new ticketing system will be put in place “immediately”.

Electronic tickets will have to be purchased at least one hour in advance of arrival.

Ticket holders only will be allowed to queue outside of venues and clubs, with no congregation allowed at the entrance.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said "implementation problems" and "teething problems" are to be expected.

Speaking to RTÉ news he said the Government will keep all of these matters under review while engaging with the sectors, the most important thing is that the sectors are open and stay open.

