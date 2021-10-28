Index ranks Ireland best in the world for tackling Covid-19 pandemic
Ireland has been ranked first in the world by an index determining which countries have dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic most effectively.
The country reached the top spot in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for the second month in a row, with Spain and the UAE taking up the number two and three positions.
According to Bloomberg, part of the reason Ireland has been ranked number one yet again is due to the high vaccination rate.
The ranking is released monthly and shows how the world's fifty three biggest economies are handling the pandemic.
The index uses data indicators such as virus containment, vaccination rate and mortality to reach conclusions.
Graph: Bloomberg
