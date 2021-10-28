MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing teenage girl

Valerija was last seen on Clare Street in Limerick at 7.10pm on Tuesday, 26th October 2021.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Valerija Ivanova, 16 years, who is missing from the Limerick area.
Valerija was last seen on Clare Street in Limerick at 7.10pm on Tuesday, 26th October 2021.
Valerija is described as being 5' 4" in height, with blonde hair, brown eyes and of slim build.
When last seen, she was wearing a grey top and grey leggings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.