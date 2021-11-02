Search

02/11/2021

'It is an industrial relations issue' - Varadkar speaks amid student nurses protest today

12.5% increase for student nurses on internship, says Varadker

12.5% increase for student nurses, says Varadker

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Student nurses and midwives held a demonstration outside Leinster House today and protested pay and conditions for student nurses.

At present, students completing their clinical placement from years 1-3 and the first semester of year 4 receive a weekly accommodation allowance of €50.79 per week and reimbursement of their travel costs. 

Nurses who begin their 36-week internship in the second semester of fourth year receive an annual salary of €21,749-€22,249.

Leo Varadker said it is the governments' policy to protect and support the continued education of all students, including student nurses and midwives.

A longer-term review of student nurse and midwives' allowances and internship pay has been conducted by Sean McHugh, and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly will outline his plan regarding the report shortly, according to the Tanaiste.

The McHugh report was an independent report conducted by Mr. Sean McHugh, who looked at issues of allowances and pay for student nurses and midwives.

Leo Varadker said he understands the plan will propose a 12.5% increase in payment for student nurses and midwives during their internship year and a continuation of the pandemic placement grant.

He said there will be engagement between the Minister for Health and the HSE with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and SIPTU Health on the issue of pay for student nurses. 

"It is an industrial relations issue and it is appropriate to have further engagement." added the Tanaiste. 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called on the Minister for Health to provide the independent report to the INMO on behalf of student nurses and midwives.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: "The Minister has had the McHugh Report into student nurses and midwives pay and conditions on his desk for nearly three months and only for the fact that student nurses and midwives were taking to the streets today have we seen leaks of the report."

Ms. Ní Sheaghdha said: "How the Government treats student nurses and midwives who are scrubbing into work in these extremely difficult times for our health service will have a lasting impact on the recruitment and retention of nurses into the future.

"We cannot have our young nurses and midwives in training believe that their only option for decent treatment is to travel abroad."

The INMO said today’s demonstration is not just about the pay and conditions for student nurses and midwives – it is about the future of our healthcare system.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media