Gardaí seek public assistance in finding 29-year-old man missing since last week

29-year-old Martin Donohoe has been missing from Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford since Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing his whereabouts.
Martin is described as being 6 feet 1 in height, of slim build, and with dark short hair.
He was wearing labourer workwear when he was last seen.
Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
