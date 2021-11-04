MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing teenage girl

Search

04/11/2021

Nikita were last seen on Sunday evening at approximately 5:00pm

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Nikita Twomey, aged 13 years who is missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since 31st October, 2021.

Nikita were last seen on Sunday evening at approximately 5:00pm when she got on a bus from Clondalkin village to town. 

Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height, red shoulder length hair, green eyes and has a slim build.  When last seen she was wearing a salmon puffer jacket, black jumper, black tracksuit, black runners, a black hat and carrying a pink bag. 

Gardaí and Nikita's family are concerned for her wellbeing.  Nikita is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

