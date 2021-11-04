Black Friday & Christmas looms - How not to get robbed - NEW online shopping tips from Gardaí

Don't be a victim
Bit Black Friday looming and Christmas just around the corner, Gardaí have provided invaluable tips to shoppers on how to avoid being robbed online.
Gardaí are supporting Europol in a campaign to promote safe online shopping to customers and to help retailers avoid fraudsters online.
Gardaí advise the following if you plan to online shop this winter:
Customers:
Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau welcomes this Europol initiative.
"I would urge consumers and businesses to be extra careful when conducting online transactions and pay heed to the valuable advice offered on the Europol website to help avoid the many pitfalls involved." he added.
Further information and additional advice can be offered here
Flash floods flushes raw sewerage on the streets of Laois village but Irish Water says it has no reports of any problems
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.